FREESE, Harry James Mr. Harry James Freese, aka Mario, age 82, of Roswell, GA was born on June 23, 1937 and passed away on October 15, 2019. He is survived by his children, James Freese, Michael Freese, Nadia Freese, Maria Brinkley and Jon Freese; his grandchildren, Shawn Freese, Jessica Freese, Seraphim Freese, Evelyn Katz, Vivian Katz, Jordan Freese, Cash Freese and Cayden Freese; and his great-grandchild, Bradyn Magnes. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and was buried with Military Honors at Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2019