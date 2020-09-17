1/1
Harry Galloway Sr.
1945 - 2020
GALLOWAY, Sr., Harry George Harry G. Galloway, Sr., of Chamblee, GA passed away on September 14, 2020 in Chamblee, GA. Harry was born in Augusta, GA to Crawford M. Galloway, Sr., and L. Florence Cook on January 25, 1945. He graduated from Cross Keys High School in Atlanta, GA. Harry was married to Pat Brown on January 25, 1997. Harry retired from the IRS with 42 years service as a warehouseman/truck driver. He was a member of Johns Creek Baptist Church. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Crawford M. Galloway, Sr., and L. Florence Cook Galloway and brothers, Merritt Galloway and Jimmy Galloway. Harry is survived by his wife, Patricia Brooks Galloway, son, Harry George Galloway, Jr., (Claire), step-daughter, Jennifer Rearick (Shane), grandsons, Jackson Robert Galloway and Benjamin Crawford Galloway and step-grandson, Drew Rearick. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow immediately after at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
SEP
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
4042613510
