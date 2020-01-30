|
|
GORDON, Harry Harry Gordon, 96, died peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Harry was born August 8, 1923 in Cleveland, OH. He and his wife Charlotte were a true love story - an inspiration for 75 years. He is also survived by his sister Alice, his 3 daughters Janice Sasine (Jeff), Marsha Gordon (Tom Barry), and Cathy Bouffier (Carlos), 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He graduated with honors from GA Tech as a ceramic engineer and was a meteorologist in the Army Air Corps during WW II. He was dedicated to his religion and the Jewish community. Funeral services will be graveside at Greenwood Cemetery on January 30 at 10:30 AM. Charlotte and family will receive visitors on Thursday immediately following the service until 7 pm and Sunday from 3 to 7 pm at 1555 Moores Mill Rd. Atlanta 30327. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Weinstein Hospice, the Ahavath Achim Synagogue, or the charity of your choosing. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 30, 2020