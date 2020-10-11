HAAKE, Harry G. Harry G. Haake passed away peacefully at his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia on October 6, 2020. Harry was born October 24,1932 in Brooklyn, New York and is the son of late Harry K. Haake and Katherine B. Haake. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland. Harry served four years in the Navy and was honorably discharged. He then began a successful forty-year career in sales working with companies that sold film, life insurance and financial planning services. He considered himself the world's best salesman. Harry and wife Betty enjoyed an active life exercising with friends at the Concourse Athletic Club, taking annual trips to Maine and the Shenandoah Valley and training dogs from Canine Assistants. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Harry will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and quick smile. He never met a stranger he didn't like. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth P. Haake (Betty), sons Michael Haake (Kimberly Stack) and Richard Haake (Virginia Jordan), Sister Kathy Monville and grandsons, Tyler Haake and Bowman Haake. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Atlanta, Canine for Kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta or Canine Assistants.