HAUCK, Jr., Harry Mr. Harry John Hauck, Jr., age 79, of Hoschton, Georgia left this world October 26, 2019, at his residence in the presence of his family. Harry was born May 27, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Harry John, Sr. and Margaret Blake Hauck. He was preceded by his wife, Joann Gordon Hauck in 2007 and was also preceded grandsons Harry John Hauck, IV, and Corey. He was preceded by siblings, Mary Raimo, Nancy Vogel, Gail Flanigan, Stephen Hauck and Walter Hauck. A former resident of Lilburn, Georgia, he had resided in Barrow County since 2001. He was retired from Internal Revenue Service, where he served as Chief of Collections for the Southeastern United States. He was a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Harry lived by the sentiment of "In the beauty of the sunset, in the roar of the waves, in the silence of your heart, know that I am with you always." Family members include Children, Harry Hauck, III, Terry (Jana) Hauck, Bobby (Caya) Hauck, Michael (Teresa) Hauck, Mary (David) Phillips and Kerry (Rob) Goss, Grandchildren, Abigale, Alex, Johanna, Daniel, Ben, Caitlin, Margaret, Keely, Jacob, Niki and Tim, great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, Olin, William, Finley, Tanner, Grant, Kayla and Levi Siblings, Margaret Moerler, Mary Emmanuel Hauck and Katie (Ramon) Jereza. The Family will receive friends Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2 until 4 PM, and from 6 until 8 PM, at the funeral home. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11 AM, from St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Gilbert Exume' serving as celebrant. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation, at www.mds-foundation.org or St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Road, Winder, Georgia 30680. Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019