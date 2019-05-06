MOODY, Jr., Harry William Mr. Harry William Moody, Jr., age 72 of Douglasville, GA passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1946 to the late Harry William Moody, Sr. and Peggy Champion Moody. Harry attended Central Baptist Church in Douglasville. He worked as an Accountant at Laroche Industries for 36 years and retired from AirGas after they acquired Laroche Industries. Harry was raised as a Master Mason on September 10, 1983 at North DeKalb Lodge No.714, F.&A.M. and served as Worshipful Master there twice. He was also a member of Douglasville Masonic Lodge 289 and Electa Chapter No. 6 in Chamblee, GA and Marble Hill Chapter No.448, Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of DeKalb Commandery No.38 Knights Templar; Grand Chapter of Georgia R.A.M Sardis Chapter No.077; Grand Council of Georgia R.&S.M. Sardis Council No.53; Yaarab Shrine of Atlanta, GA and The American Legion. Harry loved his country and served in the United States Army from 1966-1969. During that time he served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment "Blackhorse" while in Vietnam. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his brothers, George Moody, Jerry Moody and his sister Pam Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Marie Moody of Ball Ground, GA; sons, Harry William Moody III "Trey", (Maegan) of Winder, GA and Tracy Lee Edwards (Valerie) of Dallas, GA; daughters, Amanda Moody Ballog (Gabe) of Rock Hill, SC, Sheryl Moody Nelson of Winder, GA, Robin Edwards Brown (Gary) of Augusta, GA, Dawn Edwards Seay (Mark) of St. Charles, IL; his grandchildren: Clayton Ballog, Thomas Moody, Abigail Moody, Mathew Nelson, David Nelson, Chase Edwards (Tayllor Townsend), Alyssa Edwards, Zachary Brown, Hunter Brown, Bailey Marie Brown, Gracee Marie Ellis, Dorothy Madison Seay, M.G. Griffith, Madi Griffith, Gracie Griffith, T.J. Hunt, Blake Delozier; great-grandson, Jack Lee Edwards; sister-in-law, Maury Moody of Bluffton, SC, sister-in law, Betty Greene (Gerald), Salem, AL, and brother-in law, James Brooks (Ruth) of Fort Payne, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4 PM 7 PM. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3 PM in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church (561 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE Mableton, GA) Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2019