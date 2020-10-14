1/1
Harry Mullen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MULLEN, Jr., Harry Alexander Harry Alexander Mullen, Jr. died at his home in Marietta, Georgia, on October 9, 2020, at age 80, surrounded by the love of his life, Pam, and their six children. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 20, 1940 to Harry Alexander Mullen and Rubye Melissa Collins Mullen. He was known for his faith in Jesus and his devotion to his family. He leaves a long legacy with his six children and 15 grandchildren, living his love for them and praying that they would find and follow the one he followed. There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 PM, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. To register to attend in person, or to view the live-stream, go to www.peachtreechurch.org/memorial. For more information go to mariettafuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Peachtree Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta
915 Piedmont Road
Marietta, GA 30066
(770) 422-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marietta Funeral Home - Marietta

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved