Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1947 Brockett Rd.
Tucker, GA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1947 Brockett Rd
Tucker, GA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Canton, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Schmid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Schmid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Schmid Obituary
SCHMID, Harry Eugene "Captain Smitty" "Prez Schmid" Harry peacefully passed away in his home on Aug. 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1947 Brockett Rd., Tucker, GA 30084 on Sept. 8, from 4 PM - 5:30 PM. A memorial service will be held after the viewing in the chapel at 6 PM. Harry will be buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Please share this event with those who you think would like to come celebrate Harry's life and bid farewell. A full obituary can be found on the A.S. Turner Website at the following link: https://www.asturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the Georgia Peace Officers Association: https://poag-foundation.org/donate/ A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now