SCHMID, Harry Eugene "Captain Smitty" "Prez Schmid" Harry peacefully passed away in his home on Aug. 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Family and friends are invited to a viewing at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1947 Brockett Rd., Tucker, GA 30084 on Sept. 8, from 4 PM - 5:30 PM. A memorial service will be held after the viewing in the chapel at 6 PM. Harry will be buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 AM. Please share this event with those who you think would like to come celebrate Harry's life and bid farewell. A full obituary can be found on the A.S. Turner Website at the following link: https://www.asturner.com/obituaries/obituary-listings In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the Georgia Peace Officers Association: https://poag-foundation.org/donate/ A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 6, 2019