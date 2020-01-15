|
SPRING, Harry Lynn Harry Lynn Spring, Jr. passed away January 9, 2020 in Brunswick, GA; he was 86 years old. Born on July 8, 1933 in Atlanta, GA, Harry is survived by his sons Harry III and Alexander. Harry was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Spring Conner in 2003. He graduated from Episcopal High School in VA and Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a member of SAE fraternity and the ROTC. Harry married the love of his life Alexandra (Sandra) Martin in 1954 just before they shipped off to Germany where he served in the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a First Lieutenant in the Reconstruction Forces. After his honorable discharge, Harry joined Georgia Highway Express (later Transus) where he climbed the ranks, spending the majority of his tenure as an executive until he retired. He was heavily involved with many US motor freight groups including the SMCRC and the ATA, and he served as President of the GMTA from 1975-77. Harry and Sandra raised their sons, Harry III and Alex, in Atlanta, GA where he was active running the NYO children's sports league. Harry nurtured Sandra through two battles with cancer; she died in Atlanta on January 7, 1995. Shortly after, Harry retired and moved to the Golden Isles of GA. He spent the next 22 years boating and fishing, both hosting and visiting his much loved family, including his nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, sons, and especially his grandchildren. He cherished watching weekend TV sports with his lifelong friend, Hugh Nunnally. Harry's ashes will be scattered as part of small, private gatherings in the Golden Isles and the Atlanta area on January 18 and January 25, respectively. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the COPD Foundation or . Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Georgia. www.edomillerandsons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020