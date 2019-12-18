|
|
TINDALL, Dr. Harry C. Dr. Harry C. Tindall passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA on Dec. 15, 2019. Harry was born at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 11, 1932. He attended E. Rivers Elementary School and graduated from North Fulton High School, Class of 1949. He was a graduate of Emory University, Class of 1953, where he was a Letterman in Tennis and a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, Epsilon Chapter. Harry then graduated from Emory University Medical School, Class of 1957. After college and medical school, Harry served his country as an Officer in the United States Navy. He practiced medicine as an Ophthalmologist for 49 years at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA. He was a consummate doctor and passionate about treating his patients and helping others in general. Harry's pastimes included Tennis, Golf, Sailing, History, and Travel. He was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Capital City Club, and Ponte Vedra Club where he loved playing golf and tennis with friends and family. Harry was blessed to play his favorite game, golf, until the age of 86. He was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church from 1938 until 2019. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Cushman Tindall (Olivi), as well as son, Harry Corbett Tindall, Jr. He is survived by his sons: Thomas Brady Tindall (Shannon Nease and her daughters, Margaret, Lawton, and Mary Bowden), Robert Ward Tindall, William Pryor Tindall, along with two grandsons, Thomas Brady Tindall, Jr. and William Cothran Tindall, as well as his former wife and loving partner, Susan Pryor Tindall, and long-time friend, Eloise Brown. He is also survived by his brother, Frank Cushman Tindall, Jr., niece, Catherine Tindall Kendall (John), nephew, Frank Cushman Tindall, III and niece, Julia Tindall Pinkston (Billy). A private graveside service will be held at 9 AM, followed by a memorial service for friends and family at 11 AM, Thursday, Dec. 19, at Second Ponce de Leon Church in Atlanta, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 18, 2019