BETHEA, Harvey Ernest Harvey Ernest Bethea, age 63, passed away on July 26, 2019 at his residence in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family and his beloved dog, Bailey. Harvey was born July 19, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia to Genevieve (Strickland) and Harvey L. Bethea. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Jeff) Call of Marietta, Georgia (grandchildren: Jackson, Tyler and Genevieve) and Sean (Patricia) Bethea of Sugar Hill, Georgia (grandchildren: Chloe and Mickey). He was preceded in death by his parents. Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Floral Hills Memory Gardens at 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. 30084. Reception immediately following at Floral Hills Funeral Home (Reception Room) located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. 30084. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , Georgia Chapter.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019