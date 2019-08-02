Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3150 Lawrenceville Highway
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 491-3021
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey BETHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey BETHEA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey BETHEA Obituary
BETHEA, Harvey Ernest Harvey Ernest Bethea, age 63, passed away on July 26, 2019 at his residence in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family and his beloved dog, Bailey. Harvey was born July 19, 1956 in Atlanta, Georgia to Genevieve (Strickland) and Harvey L. Bethea. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Jeff) Call of Marietta, Georgia (grandchildren: Jackson, Tyler and Genevieve) and Sean (Patricia) Bethea of Sugar Hill, Georgia (grandchildren: Chloe and Mickey). He was preceded in death by his parents. Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am at Floral Hills Memory Gardens at 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. 30084. Reception immediately following at Floral Hills Funeral Home (Reception Room) located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. 30084. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , Georgia Chapter.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now