FOSTER, Jr., Harvey "Hugh" Harvey "Hugh" Foster Jr., 90, of Decatur, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Emory Decatur Hospital. Mr. Foster was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Hampton, Ga., the son of the late Harvey H. Foster Sr. and Martha Moore Foster. He was one of the last graduates of Atlanta's Tech High School before it merged with Boys High to create the current Grady High School. Upon graduation from Tech High in 1946, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he earned a degree in electrical engineering in 1951 and began work full time where he co-oped during college the Georgia Power Company. Mr. Foster spent his entire career as an electrical engineer for Georgia Power, earning his Professional Engineer designation in 1957. As a young engineer still in the trenches, he contributed to the infrastructural development of a booming Atlanta and metro area in the 1950s and 1960s, including service on the lighting design teams for the newly constructed interstate highway system. His engineering personality was well suited for the introduction of computer programming the following decade, and became an expert in creating software for operating systems. During this time he also moved into management in the corporate sector, where he was a part of the Energy Services and Retail Marketing organizations and was a go-to trainer for up-and-coming young engineers. He applied his keenly analytical mind to personal endeavors as well, focused on mastering myriad hobbies from judo to winemaking to photography before moving on to the next challenge. He was an avid ham radio operator for many years, spending hours hunched over his radio exploring cultures around the world. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Ann Fischer Foster. He is survived by his daughters, Crystal Evans (Terry) of Peachtree Corners and Susan Burns (Jimmie) of Vidalia; son, Steven Foster (Julianne) of Carrollton; seven granddaughters, Lauren Evans of Norcross, Rebecca Burns and Hannah Culver (Rocky) of Decatur, Sara Stone (Matt) and Jennifer Foster of Carrollton, and Amanda Foster and Kathleen Burns of Atlanta; one grandson, Chris Foster of Atlanta; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Stone and Hadley Benefield of Carrollton. The family expresses gratefulness to Care Consultants Inc., which scheduled dedicated professionals over the past several months to provide care. Services will be conducted Saturday, July 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Brookhaven Christian Church with visitation held prior to the service at the church at 12:30. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. H.M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019