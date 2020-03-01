|
|
MILLER, Harvey Born May 8, 1924, Harvey Lewis Miller passed totally unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Son of Harvey and Eva Miller of Harrisburg, PA. Harvey is survived by his wife of 54 years, Katherine Pearson Miller; by a son, Lawrence Lirk Miller of Fredericksburg, VA; daughter, Shannon Miller of Tucson, AZ; granddaughters, Amber McCabe, Jessie Brock of Tucson, AZ and great-grandson, Sean McCabe of Tucson, AZ. A graduate of John J Harris High School in Harrisburg, PA. Mr. Miller went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA and a Master's Degree from the Wharton School Philadelphia, PA. Harvey was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Presiding Administration Honorary and the Optimist Club. Not one to talk about his military career, Harvey was a veteran of World War II. At his death, He was one of the few remaining servicemen who had the privilege of actually witnessing the Emperor of Japan sign the peace treaty ending WWII on the USS Missouri from the vantage point of his ship which lay anchored nearby in Tokyo Bay Japan. Harvey was also a veteran of the Korean War. After his service in the military, he continued to serve his country by being an employee of the Internal Revenue Service. Harvey started his IRS service in Washington D. C. only transferring to Atlanta, GA where he met the love of his life, Katherine Pearson, who was also an IRS employee. Harvey and Katherine bought their life long home in the beautiful Brittany area of Atlanta. Harvey joined the Brittany Club in 1976. He became an avid tennis player. He served with honor as the beloved tennis Captain until 1985. Harvey will be cremated in a private ceremony. There will be a Celebration of his 95 years of a life well lived held at the Brittany Tennis Club facility at 3359 Breton Cir N. E. in Brookhaven, GA 30319 on Sunday March 22, 2020 at 3 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020