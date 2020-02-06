|
RICE, Harvey Cecil "Bill" Harvey Cecil "Bill" Rice, 86, of Panama City Beach, FL, formerly of Jonesboro, GA, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marion "Dot" Rice and their children. Funeral services will be on Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 AM, in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro at 2 PM. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020