Services
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Clover Hill Cemetery
Michigan, MI
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
at the home of Lauren and Robert Gray
213 Barrington Oaks Ridge
Roswell, MI
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
at the home of Lauren and Robert Gray
213 Barrington Oaks Ridge
Roswell, MI
View Map
Resources
1928 - 2019
Harvey Silverman Obituary
SILVERMAN, Harvey Harvey Silverman, 90, of Roswell, GA, passed away on August 11, 2019. Harvey was born on September 8, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan to Anne and Julius Silverman. Brother of Henrietta Bitterman (William), Bernice Pinsky (Daniel), Morris (Shayna), Lorraine Soverinsky (Seymour), Paul, and Gordon (Gloria.) Father of Steven Silverman (Sandy) and Lauren Silverman Gray (Robert.) Grandfather of Alan Silverman (Amber), Aline Pitney (Dustin), Hilary Booco (Ryan), Michael Gray (Jessica), and Eric Gray (Sarah.) Great-Grandfather of Bo and Holly Silverman, Taryn, and Hannah Pitney. Donations may be made to: Congregation Etz Chaim, 1190 Indian Hills Parkway, Marietta, GA, 30068; Lassiter Band Boosters Association, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta, GA, 30066; Pope High School Foundation, 3001 Hembree Road NE, Marietta, GA, 30062. The funeral will take place 2 PM, Wednesday, August 14th at Clover Hill Cemetery, Michigan. Shiva will take place Sunday, August 18th and Monday, August 19th at the home of Lauren and Robert Gray at 213 Barrington Oaks Ridge, Roswell, GA, 30075. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019
