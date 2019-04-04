TURNER, Harvey Ray Harvey Ray Turner, age 75, went to be with our heavenly Father on March 29, 2019. He lived in Vinings for 40 years with his wife and best friend of 55 years. He was a member of Northside United Methodist Church. Ray was born on May 13, 1943, in Thomaston, Ga. and attended R.E.Lee Institute where he was an expert marksman in ROTC. He graduated from Georgia Southwestern College and earned a bachelor's degree in business in less than 3 years. Ray started his career with E.R. Squibb. After being hired by Medtronic, he continued working in the pacemaker field until relocating to Atlanta in late 1979 to work in warehousing and distribution with his brother. In 1986, he opened his own business, founding All Southeast Distribution and serving as its president until his passing. A longtime member of the Southeastern Warehouseman's Association, he was active on the board and also served as president. He became an avid golfer in the 1980's and always called that his therapy. He will always be remembered for his genuine nature, his honesty, and his wonderful sense of humor. Ray was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eva and H.B.Turner, and his brother Glen. Ray is survived by his wife Jan, his son Bridge Turner, son Jason (Iris) Turner, daughter Erin (Billy) Harvin, and four grandchildren, Riley and Will Harvin, and Sarah and Eva Jane Turner. Memorial Service will be held on April 6, 2019, at 11am at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW Atlanta, Ga. 30305. Reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. Memorial donations may be made to Northside UMC (www.northsideumc.org) OR www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary