1/1
Hattie Reeves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REEVES, Hattie Mae Homegoing Services for Mrs. Hattie Mae Reeves, of Covington, GA, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Terrance Gray, Officiating. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive friends Friday, July 24, from 12 PM to 5 PM, at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, children, Michael (Tonya), Charles, Jr. (Joyce), Lawrence (Kecia), Yolanda, grandsons, Lawrence, II, Travis, Corey, Cameron, Brandon, Ronardo, Kawaski, Michael, Nathaniel, Matthew, granddaughters, Reshai, Courtney, Tereyel, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 12:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
12:30 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
01:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
praying for the strength of the Reeves family. Remembering a woman of God. A beautiful spirit.
Henretta Williams-Fears
Friend
July 24, 2020
Love and deepest sympathy to my wonderful cousins and all other family in the passing of Aunt Hattie. I will always remember her beautiful smile and spirit. God bless.
Elaine Reeves Smith
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved