Hattie Reeves

REEVES, Hattie Mae Homegoing Services for Mrs. Hattie Mae Reeves, of Covington, GA, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 1 PM, at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Terrance Gray, Officiating. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive friends Friday, July 24, from 12 PM to 5 PM, at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish, children, Michael (Tonya), Charles, Jr. (Joyce), Lawrence (Kecia), Yolanda, grandsons, Lawrence, II, Travis, Corey, Cameron, Brandon, Ronardo, Kawaski, Michael, Nathaniel, Matthew, granddaughters, Reshai, Courtney, Tereyel, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 12:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.