1/1
Hattie Slocumb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SLOCUMB, Hattie Ruth Hattie Ruth Slocumb, age 3, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday at Northway Church where social distancing and masks will be required for attendance. Burial will be private for family only in Riverside Cemetery (North Gate Section). Pastor Keith Watson and Rev. Kevin Mills will officiate. Visitation will follow the service at Northway prior to burial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Safe Alone Whistle Fund, 530 Pierce Avenue, Macon 31204 or the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, 888 Pine Street, Macon 31201. Hattie, affectionately known as "Hattie Ruth" and "Happy Hattie" was born in Macon the daughter of Ashley Broughman Slocumb and Seth Slocumb. She attended Ingleside Baptist Church preschool where she was known for her smiling face and beautiful blonde curly hair. She brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone she touched. Hattie is survived by her parents, Seth and Ashley Slocumb, siblings, William "Burke" Slocumb and Annie Ray Slocumb, paternal grandparents, Burke "Buster" and Jeanne Slocumb of Bolingbroke, maternal grandparents, William "Bill" Arnold Broughman and Gayle Lower Broughman, paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Slocumb, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Bass Road
1419 Bass Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-841-9433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snow's Memorial Chapel - Bass Road

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved