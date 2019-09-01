|
|
VICKERS, Hayden Hayden Raynor Vickers passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born in Atlanta and attended The Westminster Schools and The University of Georgia, where he earned a B.A. in History and was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He worked for the Coca Cola Company before changing course and becoming a safety engineer in the construction industry. He is survived by a loving family: parents, Larry and Jane Vickers; brother, Lance Vickers (Amparo); sister, Caroline Vickers Bill (Jason); niece, Louise Bill; nephews, Ben Bill and Matthew Vickers; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Covenant Community at All Saints' Episcopal Church, or a . Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019