Hayden Vickers


1969 - 2019
Hayden Vickers Obituary
VICKERS, Hayden Hayden Raynor Vickers passed away on August 23, 2019. He was born in Atlanta and attended The Westminster Schools and The University of Georgia, where he earned a B.A. in History and was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He worked for the Coca Cola Company before changing course and becoming a safety engineer in the construction industry. He is survived by a loving family: parents, Larry and Jane Vickers; brother, Lance Vickers (Amparo); sister, Caroline Vickers Bill (Jason); niece, Louise Bill; nephews, Ben Bill and Matthew Vickers; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to The Covenant Community at All Saints' Episcopal Church, or a . Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
