A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
Hayward TONEY Sr.


1930 - 2019
TONEY, Sr., Hayward Eugene Hayward Eugene Toney, Sr., passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, July 27th, 2019, at his home in Stone Mountain, GA. Hayward was born in Hurtsboro, Alabama on August 12, 1930, to John (Mutt) and Lottie Gilley Toney. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hattie Segrest Toney; sister, Barbara Toney Bufford and Thomas Bufford (husband); his children, Hayward Eugene Toney, Jr. and Renae Cosper Toney (wife); Janet Toney Whayne and Greg Whayne (husband); Richard Toney and Dottie Johnson Toney (wife); his grandchildren, Kiel Toney, Sr. and Tiffany (wife); Kevin Toney and Joni (wife); Kristin Whayne Passman and David (husband); Keri Whayne Tolleson and Brendan (husband); Brad Whayne and Molly (wife); Kate Fitchett Swarthout and Brad (husband); Landon Toney; Mary Austin Toney d'Entremont and Sam (husband); and his great grandchildren Kiel Jr. and Kaity Toney; Lawson Toney; Braden, Maddox, and Keller Passman; Lottie, Wesley, and Bennett Tolleson; William Parker Swarthout; and Kendall d'Entremont. Hayward is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lottie Toney; brothers, Johnny and Grady Toney; and sister, Myrtle Toney Ingram. Hayward graduated from Auburn University and first enjoyed a successful career in insurance and finance, then went on to run a successful commercial printing company with his daughter Janet and son Richard. Visitation will be held at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Cremator y 2773 North Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033 on July, 31, 2019 at 10 AM. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 AM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 31, 2019
