BOOKER, Hazel Hazel Booker, age 94, of Atlanta, passed away on March 9, 2019. She retired from Scripto Company. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at Salem Bible Church-2283 Baker Rd NW Atlanta GA. Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr - Pastor. Burial will be at South-view Cemetery-1990 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA. Viewing on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10-8pm, Family Hour 4-6pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Survivors: Son, James (Constance) Booker; daughter, Sandra (Elishia) Wright; stepdaughter, Dr. Nicole (Kahil) Cole; grandchildren, Derek Booker, LaTrece Booker, Santasha (Patrick) Comer; great-grandchildren, Aalyiah Shakir, Blake Cole, Alauriel Knowles. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019
