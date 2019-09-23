|
|
BRANNON, Hazel H. Hazel H. Brannon, 83, of Buford, GA died September 22, 2019. A memorial service will be hled Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Ms. Brannon, a native of Gainesville, GA, was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Duluth, and was a retired supervisor with Scientific Atlanta. Preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Brannon, and a son, Mark Edward Hughes, she is survived by her son, Marvin H. Brannon of Buford, GA; daughters, Margaret Ann Samples of Sugar Hill, GA, Marcia Louette Catron of Jefferson, GA, Marilyn E. Brannon of Buford, GA; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The , 6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Suite 260, Duluth, GA 30097 (770)814-0123. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019