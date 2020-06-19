Hazel Gamble

GAMBLE, Hazel Romell Mrs. Hazel Romell Gamble of SW Atlanta passed away on June 15, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elizabeth Baptist Church, 4245 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Instate 10:00 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memory to her husband, Charles Gamble of 74 years; six children, Charles (Vivian), Kenneth (Annette), DeAndre (Lynette), Gregory (Ruby), Anthony and H. Bonsha' Askew (Keith); thirteen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, many other devoted family and church members, a host of godchildren and friends. Today, public viewing from 9 AM - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.