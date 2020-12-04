1/
Hazel Mitchell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITCHELL, Hazel Bell

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Hazel Bell Mitchell of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Little Bethlehem Narrow Way Pentecostal Holiness Church, 240 Flat Rock Rd., Oxford, GA 30054. Bishop James Dunn Pastor, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of loving family and friends. The remains will lie in-state at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, 12:00 Noon until 7:00 PM. The family will assemble at 10156 Waterford Rd., Covington, GA 30014 at 11:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Little Bethlehem Narrow- Way Pentecostal Holiness Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved