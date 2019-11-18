|
ROBERTSON, Hazel Marie "Robbi" Hazel Marie Robertson (Robbi), age 84, passed away peacefully at her personal care home on Oct. 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Dekalb County, Georgia on June 18, 1935 to the late Allen E. Robertson and Sarah F. Rakestraw Robertson. Robbi had one brother, Lee Robertson, who predeceased her. Special thanks goes to Cecielle Gilling and caregivers at Grosvenor Personal Care Home who went above and beyond, making Robbi feel like family there. After graduating from Avondale High, Robbi was employed in the travel industry. For 20 years, she traveled the world with British Airways where she served as a southeastern sales representative to travel agents. When British Airways closed their Atlanta office, Robbi joined the American Red Cross in Atlanta, working in the bone marrow program where she coordinated patients and potential donors. She was a member of Druid Hills Golf Club and Mystery Valley Ladies Golf Association, where she has remained an honorary life member. Robbi had a marvelous sense of humor, a passion for music, golf, animals (especially dogs), Georgia Tech football, and a love of friends, all of which created a lifetime of joy. Robbi was an active member at The Central Congregational United Church of Christ at 2676 Clairmont Rd., Atlanta, GA 30329. On Saturday, November 23rd, her ashes will be spread there in the Memorial Garden at about 1:15 PM, followed by a service in the sanctuary beginning at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2019