More Obituaries for Hector Gabriel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hector Gabriel

Hector Gabriel Obituary
GABRIEL, Hector R. Hector R. Gabriel born July 10, 1947, passed away July 5, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Mattie Gabriel, one son and wife, step-son and wife, one daughter and husband, one grandson, nine step-grandchildren (seven girls, two boys). Two sisters and two brothers, all family resides in Puerto Rico. He loved to travel and garden, he retired in December 2008 from the Dekalb County Sheriff department. He was a sweet man that was respected by friends and family, genuinely kind and generous to all. He will be missed by many.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2019
