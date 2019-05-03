Services
Hedi KOCH

Hedi KOCH Obituary
KOCH, Hedi Hedi Koch 1921-2019. She lived a long life throughout the twentieth century and into the new century. She was a part of World War Two and saw everything from the beginnings of air travel to a man landing on the moon. She loved playing cards and eating ham sandwiches. She is survived by her sons Frank and Mike and daughter Lyn. We will always be together. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Marietta National Cemetery. Wages & Sons Funeral Home Stone Mountain Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.WagesandSons.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 3 to May 5, 2019
