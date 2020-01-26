|
BARRON (MCNORTON), Helen Jeanette Helen Jeanette McNorton Barron, 80 of Union City, GA went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Mrs. Barron was the daughter of Augustus U. and Katie Leona Harris McNorton and a lifelong Georgia resident. She enjoyed flowers, cooking holiday meals for her family, travel and gatherings with her church family as a longtime member of Lester Road Christian Church. Mrs. Barron is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, John R. Barron, Sr., sons, Ray Barron, Jr. (Linda) and Keith Barron (Andrea), step grandson Jamie Herrin (Amber and Braydon), many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barron was predeceased by her parents, 4 brothers, 4 sisters and grandson, Joshua Barron. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Christian City Skilled Nursing Center who cared for Mrs. Barron since 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to Lester Road Christian Church or Christian City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 PM. at Lester Road Christian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 26, 2020