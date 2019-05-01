BERNHARD, Helen June Helen June Bernhard, age 96 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" A. Bernhard. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Thelen (David) of Lawrenceville, GA; son, Robert B. Bernhard of Snellville, GA; two grandchildren, Kelly Thelen Wilson (Keith) and Chris Thelen (Joannah) of Augusta, GA; two great-grandchildren, Bailee & Brooke Wilson; one great-grandchild on the way!; sister, Wanda Sheffield of Grantsville, MD; 4 nieces; and 5 nephews. Helen was born in Grantsville, MD on August 20, 1922 to Forrest and Grace Beachy. A few years after graduating from Grantsville High School in 1939, she moved to Washington, DC and worked at the Pentagon for the War Department. She met Bob at a USO dance. They were married in April 1944. In 1955 she changed her career and became an elementary school secretary in Maryland until she retired in 1980. She and Bob then moved to Florida where they enjoyed camping and square dancing with a large circle of fellow campers and square dancers. In 2005 Helen and Bob moved to Snellville, GA. She liked to quilt, read, and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. The Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Helen June Bernhard will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2208 Main St E, Snellville, GA 30078. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or MeSun Hospice, 88 Johnson Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019