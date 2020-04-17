|
CHURCHWELL (SONGER), Helen On April 14, 2020 Helen Songer Churchwell, age 92, eased into the arms of Jesus as gently and graciously as she lived her life. Born in Birmingham, AL, she lived in Brookhaven for 60 years. Helen married her high school sweetheart Fred Churchwell in 1947 after he returned from WWII and they enjoyed a rich and happy marriage until his untimely death at age 44. Helen attended Howard College (now Samford University) as a journalism major and had a meaningful career in that field. She served as editor of the Civitan International Magazine, wrote the first comprehensive history of the Vulcan statue in Birmingham, and edited multiple regional, state, and local newsletters. She had a passion for service and for many years volunteered at Cruselle-Freeman Church of the Deaf as newsletter editor, historian, and with music and youth programs. She served on the Board of Trustees to create the first personal care home for individuals who were deaf. Rules and regulations she helped develop are still in use for the accreditation of group homes in Georgia. Helen's interest in language directed her development of the first preschool in Georgia with an English as a Second Language curriculum. This was so innovative that she was appointed by Mayor Maynard Jackson to serve on an advisory committee to create ESL materials for pre-school and school age children throughout the state of Georgia. The program she developed at Clairmont Baptist Church became an exemplar for other schools. Most recently Helen served as Director of Arts and "Craps" for the Randolph Special Education Division of First Baptist Tucker where she taught 52 adults with developmental disabilities to communicate through art. Helen Churchwell was predeceased by her husband Fred Churchwell, son John Churchwell, grandson Philip Jordan Grier, parents Cecil and Margaret Songer, and brothers Cecil and Roy Songer. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-love Elaine and David Harris of Tucker, brother Ray (Jerry) Songer of Birmingham, and she was the best "GG" to seven beloved grandchildren, Adam (Julie) Grier, Roman (Melissa) Grier, Sam (Mary Brooke) Grier, Nikki Churchwell (Chris Milko), Tommy Clanton, Janna Churchwell and Amber Churchwell. "GG" was delighted by her 9 great-grandchildren Jackson, Connor, Lilly, Harrison, Quinn, Hudson, Helen and Reagin Grier as well as Piper O'Kelley. She adored her many nieces and nephews throughout Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. She was blessed with many life-long friendships including Dwayne Carroll, Tina Marsee, Joe Ivey, and David Williams. As per Helen's verbal and written instructions, there will not be a funeral service. Her family will celebrate her remarkable life this summer. The family wishes to sincerely thank the Budd Terrace 3rd floor nursing and activity staff for the excellent care Helen received the last three years of her life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020