CLAYTON, Helen Adams Born: October 20, 1930 Died: September 15, 2019 Helen was born in St. George, Utah, and grew up in Bunkerville, Nevada, the youngest of eight. She was valedictorian, and met her husband of 63 years, James M. Clayton of Atlanta, while he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. Helen was a "homemaker" in every sense of the word, and enjoyed taking care of her two children, her house, and was an expert gardener. Attending DeKalb Community College later in life, she earned an Associate Degree in business and worked 13 years for Georgia Pacific before retiring and enjoying her two grandchildren. Her son, Jim, daughter-in-law, Terry, grandchildren Paige and Drew, in-law family in Macon, many nieces, and nephews and their families in Nevada, survives Helen. Her funeral will be 11 AM, Friday, September 20th at Sandy Springs Chapel, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Sandy Springs.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 18, 2019