Helen Cotton
COTTON, Helen Stovall Celebration of Life Service for Helen Stovall Cotton will be held 12 Noon Friday June 26, 2020 Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home. Rev. Louis Jones officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing TODAY from 6-7PM. She leaves to cherish her memories: Daughter, Sharon Jackson, Son; Roderick Stovall; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA. 30296 770-907-8548

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.
