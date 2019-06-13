|
|
|
DEADWYLER, Helen Celebration of Life Services for Helen Deadwyler, age 87, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1pm at Lilly Hill Baptist Church-344 Robin St, Decatur GA. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10am-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019
