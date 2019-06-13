Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DEADWYLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen DEADWYLER

Obituary Flowers

Helen DEADWYLER Obituary
DEADWYLER, Helen Celebration of Life Services for Helen Deadwyler, age 87, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1pm at Lilly Hill Baptist Church-344 Robin St, Decatur GA. Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10am-8pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood GA. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.