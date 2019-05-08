DOUGHERTY, Helen Parker Helen Parker Dougherty, 85, of Atlanta, passed away on April 11. A loving mother, grandmother and great friend to many, she was born in Duluth, Ga., and spent her childhood years in College Park. In 1956 she met her husband of 62 years, William Dougherty. She was politically active throughout her life, and she and her husband volunteered with Jimmy Carter's 1970 Gubernatorial election and 1976 Presidential election. She became Rosalynn Carter's personal secretary during the Presidential campaign and worked in the White House. She worked on Mayoral campaigns for Maynard Jackson and Sidney Marcus, then helped Max Cleland become Secretary of State. She wrapped up her professional career as the Director of Ceremonies for the 1996 Paralympics Games in Atlanta. She was also very active in the United Nations Association and the Voters Guild of Metro Atlanta. She was a founding member of her Great Books Club, a Friend of the Coweta Public Library and was always up for a spirited debate over classic literature. She is survived by her husband; son, William Reid Dougherty and daughter-in-law Stuart Elliott Dougherty of Atlanta, Ga; grandchildren, Elliott Parker Dougherty and William James Dougherty and her nephew Mark Schmidt of Newnan, Ga. Family and friends are invited to share memories on Sunday, May 19 from 2- 4 pm at The Carter Center in Atlanta, Ga. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the United Nations Association or the Newnan/Coweta Public Library. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019