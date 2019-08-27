|
DUGGAN, Helen (WINDHAM) Helen Windham Duggan, age 97, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on August 25, 2019. She was born in Atlanta on April 21, 1922, to Glynn Califf Windham and James Windham. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dean Jackson Duggan, and her sister Annie Hatcher Burke. She is survived by her daughter, Marian Duggan O'Pry (Mike), and her son, William E. Duggan (Lisa). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Russell Duggan O'Pry (Jennifer), Laura Helen O'Pry (Noelle), Rachel Helen Duggan, and by two great-grandchildren, Preston Dean O'Pry and Lawson Broadfield O'Pry. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She was blessed with many wonderful friends, who went before her. Helen was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Decatur and a member of the LLL Sunday School class. A graveside service is scheduled on Wednesday, August 28, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs at 1:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 11:30 AM at the Arlington pavilion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, which meant so much to her. Her legacy is her family and the love that we share because of her.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019