ENGLISH, Helen Marian Cochran Age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019. She is survived by three sons Timothy "Tim" English (Sally), Mark English (Barbara) and Paul English (Dani); seven grandchildren: Caroline Elizabeth English, Lindsey English Kersey (Rev. Dr. Blake Kersey), Sarah Ellen "Ellie" English, Anna English Schnell (Tyler Schnell), Hannah Hope English, Savannah Jo English and Jacob Lindsey "Jake" English; and three great-grandchildren: Noah Kersey, Anna Reese Kersey, and June Schnell. She is also survived by one brother, Joel Cochran (Peggy) and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, J.L. English. Helen was the daughter of Cora and William Alonzo Cochran and grew up in the Birmingham community which is now Milton, Georgia. She graduated from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. After attending business school, Helen worked in the accounting department of Genuine Parts and later at Lockheed. She and J.L. met on a blind date and were married on October 27, 1947 in Atlanta, GA. J.L. and Helen moved to Alpharetta in 1953, purchased a farm on Mayfield Road, and joined First Baptist Church, Alpharetta. Helen loved her church where she faithfully taught Sunday School for numerous years to children, youth and adults, impacting many as a selfless servant of Jesus Christ. There will be a graveside service and interment at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA on Friday, April 19th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church, Alpharetta, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019