GAY, Helen Virginia Celebration of Life for Mrs. Helen Virginia Gay, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 11 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311. Instate 10 AM, Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel Senior Pastor. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019