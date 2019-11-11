Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Road SW
Atlanta, GA
Helen Gay

Helen Gay Obituary
GAY, Helen Virginia Celebration of Life for Mrs. Helen Virginia Gay, will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 11 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta 30311. Instate 10 AM, Rev. Dr. Kevin Murriel Senior Pastor. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Viewing TODAY from 2 PM - 9 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2019
