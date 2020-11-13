Mrs. Helen Ruth Gibbs passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1929 to Robert and Cassie Scroggs in Marietta, Georgia. Shortly after the family moved to Stone Mountain where she was active in the Stone Mountain Methodist Church and graduated from High School.On September 29, 1951 she married Lt. Marvin Gibbs and became a world traveler, which she thoroughly enjoyed for over 30 years.She is survived by her husband, Marvin Gibbs; sons, Robert and Stephen (Lynn); grandchildren, Dr. Kirsten Nieto (Dr. Mario), Dr. Dave (Dr. Natalie), Annie and Jessie; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Campbell, Heather, Gabriel, Nathan, Jenny Lou, Jessica and Mary Ruth.Memorial and Burial services will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.Mrs. Helen Ruth Gibbs was greatly loved and will be missed tremendously but she will never be forgotten.