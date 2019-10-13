|
|
GRAVES, Helen L. Mrs. Helen Leila Mae Graves, age 92, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born November 16, 1926 in Meansville, Georgia. She was a graduate of Pike County High School and attended Emmanuel Bible College. She worked for Prudential Life Insurance Company, retiring after 20 years of service. Mrs. Graves enjoyed traveling, loved spending time at the lake with her husband, and loved water skiing. Mrs. Graves was a member of the Lithia Springs Assembly of God. Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Jessie Wayne Graves; her parents, Melvin and Ophelia Pelot Jones; and a sister, Katherine Blasczyk. Lovingly known as Aunt Helen, she is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM, in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Jim Cowan officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. A special thanks to Caregiver, Laurie Luther, who treated Aunt Helen as her own mother and Aunt Helen loved her like a daughter. Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Graves by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 13, 2019