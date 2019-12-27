Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church
551 Harwell Rd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church
551 Harwell Rd. NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Helen Jones Obituary
JONES, Helen Ms. Helen E. Jones transitioned to Glory on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. The Funeral Service will be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 AM, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The Wake Service will be Sunday from 5 PM - 6:30 PM in our chapel. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Milton H. Jones, Sr. (Buster) and her loving daughter Milton Jones Bryson (Cookie). She has left behind cherished memories to her son, Milton H. Jones, Jr., four grandchildren, Kelley Simpson (Howard) Milton C. Jones (Cristalle) Clifford H. Bryson (Nichelle) and Tiffany M. Jones, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Viewing Sunday from 2 PM -6:30 PM. For additional information, please call Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
