|
|
MADDOX, Helen Grant Helen Grant Maddox, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at the age of 78. Helen was a native and lifelong resident of Atlanta, Georgia, where she treasured time with her family and friends. She loved spending time at Sea Island, Lake Burton, and Nacoochee Valley. She enjoyed sharing her creative pursuits of meditative drawing and crochet, and found joy in new learning opportunities. She had a lifelong curiosity of the spiritual, and demonstrated resilience and grace in the face of life's challenges. She was loving, kind and generous. We will miss her always and are comforted and strengthened by all that we learned from her. She was predeceased by her parents Walter King Grant Sr and Helen Burney Grant, husband William Henry Maddox III, and daughter Carol Maddox Forrester. She is survived by daughters Helen Maddox Menefee (husband Fred) of Decatur, Georgia, Nancy Maddox Clarke (husband Marvin) of Gainesville, Georgia, brother Walter King Grant Jr, sister Constance Grant Goodsell, both of Atlanta, grandchildren John Frederick Menefee, Helen Grant Menefee, Nancy McDuffie Lewallen, Lauren Jacqueline Lewallen, Carlton Montgomery Forrester, Henry Grant Forrester, Brendan Murphy Forrester, great-grandson Bennett Quinton Jones, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend our deep thanks and appreciation for the love and support shown by family, friends and caregivers. A service celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, November 26th at 11:00 am at Patterson's Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St, Atlanta. The family will receive visitors at a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Emory Brain Health Center Director's Fund at emoryhealthcare.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019