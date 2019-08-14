|
|
MAHER, Helen Helen Reed Gregory Maher, 89, died on August 8, 2019, in Cartersville. Helen grew up in Swarthmore, PA, and graduated from Northwestern University where she was active in her sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She moved around the country for her first husband's career, ending up in metro Atlanta. She and her then husband joined Atlanta Yacht Club, bought a sailboat and started racing, usually with one of their children along. Helen spent almost every summer of her life at the family cottage alongside Lake Michigan in Omena, MI. She was a member of several community organizations in Omena, including the Omena Traverse Yacht Club. Helen spent most of her career doing environmental health studies at Emory University. After retiring, Helen moved to Cartersville where she volunteered at the local library, the Red Cross, and her church. She remarried and continued to have an active life, including travel to Italy, Great Britain, Ireland, and Scotland. Helen is survived by her three children, Laurie Gregory Remter, Karen Gregory Neri (Dan) and Matthew Robert Gregory, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was an excellent mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A memorial service for Helen will be held on Thursday, August 15, at 2 PM at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Cartersville. Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, her church, or to the Omena Historical Society.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 14, 2019