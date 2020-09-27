1/1
Helen Michels
MICHELS, Helen


Helen Michels, 90, of Ranger, GA passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Helen is survived by her two daughters, Sheri Faix (Jim) of Talking Rock, GA, Cindy Pound (Bill) of Jasper, GA; six grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Chester Michels, Jr., and grandson, Austin Power. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Mountains Hospice, 770 Caring Way, Jasper, GA 30143. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, is in charge of the arrangements. (770)943-1511 www.mayeswarddobbins.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home & Crematory Mcland Chapel
3940 Macland Rd
Powder Springs, GA 30127
(770) 943-1511
