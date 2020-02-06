|
|
O'CALLAGHAN, Helen Helen Knox O'Callaghan, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on February 3rd, 2020, in Atlanta. Helen was born on December 5th, 1930 in Atlanta Georgia to Britton Knox and Helen Little Knox. She married Ben O'Callaghan on November 24th, 1950, in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended North Fulton High School, and graduated from Washington Seminary. She attended Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia and the University of Georgia in Athens, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League, a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, a member of the Boxwood Garden Club, and a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta. Helen was a seventh generation Georgian, and a third generation native Atlantan. She was a passionate and talented interior decorator with expertise in Early American Colonial design. She was also the dedicated genealogist of her family, recording and documenting her family's roots in America and Europe. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, who paid deep attention to the world around her and took it upon herself to make the people in her life feel loved. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Britton Knox and Helen Little Knox, and her son, Ben "Chip" O'Callaghan, Jr. Helen is survived by her spouse, Ben O'Callaghan; her children, Knox O'Callaghan and his wife Leslie O'Callaghan of Dunwoody, GA, John O'Callaghan and his wife, Jennifer Olson of Atlanta, GA, Helen O'Callaghan Mulholland and her husband John "Sean" Mulholland, Jr. of Chatham, MA, and her daughter-in-law Penny O'Callaghan of Atlanta; her sister, Janet Moore; and her grandchildren, Alexandra O'Callaghan, Andrew O'Callaghan, Jacquelyn O'Callaghan Salzman and her husband, Jesse Salzman, Britton O'Callaghan, Jr., Ben "Trey" O'Callaghan III, Abby O'Callaghan, John Mulholland III, Avery O'Callaghan, Ben Mulholland, and William Mulholland. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, at 1 PM, followed by a brief reception. This will be preceded by a graveside service on Friday, February 7th, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon HWY NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the , Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020