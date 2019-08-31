|
|
O'CONNOR (TARATUS), Helen Scott Helen Scott Taratus O'Connor passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long and incredibly courageous battle with glioblastoma. Helen was born on August 25th, 1960 in Atlanta, GA to Dr. Kenneth and Leila Taratus. She loved her city where she resided all of her life. She was an Alpha Omega at The Westminster Schools graduating in 1978. She then graduated from the University of Georgia with a graphic design degree. The highlight of her studies at UGA was her summer in Cortona, Italy. Helen enjoyed many creative pursuits but her favorite job was returning to Westminster to work in the bookstore. She treasured her time with the students and provided them with sage and occasionally irreverent advice. Helen was always game for any adventure and was all about fun, especially when it involved her countless friends. She was known as the original recycler and also was a proud eBay member. Nothing pleased her more than the sound of the cash register ringing on her phone when an item had sold. She was a collector of many extremely important things like Legos, Star Wars toys, Pez dispensers, floating-action souvenir pens, mugs, and Tervis tumblers. Above all, Helen's top priority was her family. She fostered in them the sweetness and kindness that she used to greet the world. She and her husband, John, shared countless adventures during their 32 year marriage. They built a family and were blessed with Emily, Jack and Harry and lots of loyal four legged creatures (Audrey, Frazier, Stick, Dylan, Tia, Scout and Florie, but not all at once). Helen loved curling up on the couch with a cup of hot tea, a good book, and her current dogs. She is survived by her parents, her husband, John, her children, Emily O'Connor Madsen (Nick), John Joseph O'Connor IV and Harry Edward O'Connor, her brother, Ken Taratus, Jr. (Ellen), her sister, Leila Evans (Thomas) and many nieces and nephews whom she adored as her own (K.T., Chris and Matthew Taratus, Leila and Coleman Evans, and Patrick, Jonathan and Stephen Malone). She is also survived by her longtime friend, Elizabeth Roberts. The family gives profound thanks Drs. Erin Dunbar, Nick Chandler, Jay McCracken and the team at the Brain Tumor Center and Piedmont Physicians Neuro Oncology. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 on Tuesday, September 3rd at 3PM. There will be a reception immediately following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, www.sbtf.org, or the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30318.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019