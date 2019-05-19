PETKAS, Helen Helen Petkas, long-time resident of New York City (Tribeca) died in her home on Duane Street, Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in June 1938 in Houston, TX to the late Jim and Anastasia Petkas, her family settled in Atlanta, GA in the mid-1940's where they were active with the Greek community. Helen received a Bachelor of Arts from Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA and a Master of Science in Social Work from Columbia University, NY, NY. She worked as a counselor for the SEEK Program at City College of New York for over 20 years where her care and guidance helped many students achieve graduation. Helen loved New York and considered herself a transplanted native, having lived there for over 50 years. She enjoyed its cultural environment, its diversity and thrived on its energy. She was a prolific artist who produced works on paper and canvas. She had several shows and some of her canvasses were bought for display at hotels throughout the country. She married her husband, the late Dr. James McGann, in 1978. Upon retiring, they purchased a country home in Ashfield, MA. For many years she travelled back and forth to this beloved home where she enjoyed gardening and becoming a part of the Ashfield community. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Petkas Menser. She is survived by her brother, Nick Petkas; her nephew, Charles Menser; her step-children Vanessa and John McGann; and five grandchildren. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2019