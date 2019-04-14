Resources More Obituaries for Helen Rhett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Rhett

Obituary Condolences Flowers RHETT, Helen Helen Watson Rhett, age 93, of Atlanta, Georgia peacefully passed away on April 9, 2019. Helen was born on September 22, 1925 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Avis and Hollis Watson. She was raised in Artesia, NM where she graduated from high school. After 2 years at Colorado Women's College in Denver, she graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in business. While at the University of New Mexico, she was voted Most Popular and was the founding president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. While Helen was working at Sandia Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico with top secret military clearance, she met a dashing young Second Lieutenant, John (Jack) T Rhett II, who was working on the atom bomb and drove a red convertible. Helen married the love of her life in 1949. She and Jack were happily married for 55 years until his death in 2005. Over the course of Jack's 30 year Army career, they had many great adventures and made unforgettable memories living all over the world, including Paris, France and Heidelberg, Germany and of course Fort Stewart, GA. After living in Arlington, Virginia for 30 years, Helen moved to Canterbury Court in Atlanta in 2007, where she quickly became part of the Canterbury community. She sang in the choir, participated in Bible study, worked in the sundry store and always greeted everyone with a smile. She was also an active member of Christ Church of Atlanta. Helen loved attending Georgia Tech football games and finished every day with her martini. Helen's generosity of spirit, optimism and giving nature touched so many lives. We are also grateful to those that touched her life, including her extraordinary caregivers Patria Pass, Gloria Kigwila, and Mary Mwasindila. Helen is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Libby) Rhett Jones and her husband Gary as well as her son John T Rhett III and his wife Toni, all of whom reside in Atlanta, GA. Helen considered her legacy to be her four grandchildren: Taylor Williams of Chicago, IL; Grier Jones of Melbourne, FL; John T Rhett IV of Atlanta, GA; Alexandra Rhett Jayne of Denver, CO. She also has 4 adorable great-grandchildren. Helen will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to Christ Church of Atlanta (PO Box 76320, Atlanta, GA 30358) or The Center for the Visually Impaired (739 W Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30308). A Celebration of Life will be at a future date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2019