STARR, Helen Helen Starr, age 95, widow of Abraham Starr, and previously of Palm Beach County, Florida and Paramus, New Jersey, died March 7, 2019 in Johns Creek, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Allen Shulman, her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Starr and Maxine Ollove, and her four grandchildren, Adam Shulman and his wife Apryl Mathes, Sam Starr, Dan Starr, Emma Starr, and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Shulman. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Sunrise Senior Living of Johns Creek for the compassionate care they provided over the years and to Capstone Hospice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019