Resources
More Obituaries for Helen STARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen STARR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen STARR Obituary
STARR, Helen Helen Starr, age 95, widow of Abraham Starr, and previously of Palm Beach County, Florida and Paramus, New Jersey, died March 7, 2019 in Johns Creek, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Allen Shulman, her son and daughter-in-law, Steven Starr and Maxine Ollove, and her four grandchildren, Adam Shulman and his wife Apryl Mathes, Sam Starr, Dan Starr, Emma Starr, and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Shulman. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Sunrise Senior Living of Johns Creek for the compassionate care they provided over the years and to Capstone Hospice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.