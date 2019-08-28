|
TAYLOR, Helen Glenn Helen Glenn Taylor, 85, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Helen was born on October 26, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia to William and Annabelle Crenshaw Glenn. Helen graduated from Bass High School in Atlanta and worked as a secretary at the offices of MGM in Atlanta from 1951 until 1957. She met her beloved husband-to-be, Ansel Richard Taylor, at Inman Park Baptist Church. They were married at Inman Park Baptist on February 14, 1953 and enjoyed 65 happy years together before Richard's passing on February 19, 2018. After Richard's retirement from Atlantic Steel Company, Richard and Helen became the leaders of the single adult ministry at First Baptist Church of Atlanta where their service touched the lives of hundreds of single adults. Helen was renowned for her ability to remember the names and faces of seemingly every member and visitor. Helen and Richard led annual retreats to Lake Rabun and Lake Burton in the early years and to Hilton Head in later years when participation reached several hundred for each event. They also led smaller travel groups of single adults to Israel for Bible study for many years. Helen also traveled with Richard on several mission trips to Africa. Additionally, she enjoyed traveling with Richard and their extended family on vacation. Helen also enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and often would be found sitting on the floor with them, reading, playing games, doing crafts, or telling stories. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Patricia Ann Glenn, and her great-granddaughter, Lucy Rockett. Helen is survived by children LuAnn (Alan) Rockett and Leslie (Ruben) Helfgot, grandchildren Anna (Randall) Potter, Mark (Jenny) Rockett, and Rebekah Helfgot, and great grandchildren Ellie, Charlie, Sam and Zeke. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 12:30 pm at H. M. Patterson and Son Oglethorpe. The family will receive guests beginning one and a half hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to either the Patricia Ann Glenn Foot Clinic, Mercer University, 3001 Mercer University Drive, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 or to a . A private family burial will be held for Helen.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019