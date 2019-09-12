Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Taylor


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR (HAMMETT), Helen Helen Hammett Taylor, age 90, of Decatur, GA died peacefully September 7, 2019. She was born September 29, 1928 in Santa Rosa, Texas, to the late James D. Hammett, Sr. and the late Ruth Hurst Hammett. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Joe Mixon, Lilburn, GA son and daughter-in-law Jim and Leslie Taylor, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., grandchildren Brian Mixon (Amanda), Lindale, GA, Kathryn Mixon, Harlem, GA, Jacob Taylor and Sarah Kate Taylor, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., brother James D. Hammett, Jr., Houston, TX, sister-in-law, Alafair Hammett, Waco, TX, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Selwyn B. Taylor, two sisters, one brother, and an infant granddaughter. She was a longtime and faithful member of Chamblee First UMC and a member of the Glow Class Sunday School. She came to Georgia to attend Young Harris College. It was while she was a student at Young Harris, she met Selwyn Taylor, the love of her life, on a blind date. They married in 1951. She was a homemaker most of their married life. She enjoyed being the Young Harris Class Coordinator and loved to play Canasta with her friends. Her greatest pride and interest lay in her family. She was a gracious southern lady, known for her tireless encouragement, her selfless nature, her loving faith, and her kind heart. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 AM at Chamblee First UMC with Rev. Stacey Rushing and Dr. James R. Smith officiating. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamblee First UMC, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, or Young Harris College Alumni Association, P.O. Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, Brookhaven, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
Download Now