TAYLOR (HAMMETT), Helen Helen Hammett Taylor, age 90, of Decatur, GA died peacefully September 7, 2019. She was born September 29, 1928 in Santa Rosa, Texas, to the late James D. Hammett, Sr. and the late Ruth Hurst Hammett. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Joe Mixon, Lilburn, GA son and daughter-in-law Jim and Leslie Taylor, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., grandchildren Brian Mixon (Amanda), Lindale, GA, Kathryn Mixon, Harlem, GA, Jacob Taylor and Sarah Kate Taylor, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., brother James D. Hammett, Jr., Houston, TX, sister-in-law, Alafair Hammett, Waco, TX, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Selwyn B. Taylor, two sisters, one brother, and an infant granddaughter. She was a longtime and faithful member of Chamblee First UMC and a member of the Glow Class Sunday School. She came to Georgia to attend Young Harris College. It was while she was a student at Young Harris, she met Selwyn Taylor, the love of her life, on a blind date. They married in 1951. She was a homemaker most of their married life. She enjoyed being the Young Harris Class Coordinator and loved to play Canasta with her friends. Her greatest pride and interest lay in her family. She was a gracious southern lady, known for her tireless encouragement, her selfless nature, her loving faith, and her kind heart. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 AM at Chamblee First UMC with Rev. Stacey Rushing and Dr. James R. Smith officiating. Interment will be at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Dunwoody, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamblee First UMC, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, or Young Harris College Alumni Association, P.O. Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582. The family will receive friends Friday, September 13 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill, Brookhaven, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019